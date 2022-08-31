TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two of three systems in the Atlantic basin have a high chance of becoming a tropical depression later this week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The first disturbance is located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles. It has a 60% chance of developing into a depression over the next two days, as it moves slowly toward the Leeward Islands.

The second disturbance is further north over the central subtropical Atlantic, about 850 miles west-southwest of Azores. The system has a 60% chance of developing into a depression as it drifts eastward.

The other system is located between the west coast of Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands. It has a 50% chance of becoming a short-lived tropical depression over the far eastern Atlantic over the next five days. Conditions will likely become unfavorable for further development later this week.

The next named storm of the season would be Danielle.

