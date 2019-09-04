Tracking the Tropics: 3 active storms churning in Atlantic, more potentially on the way

TAMP, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Dorian should be the main concern on everyone’s mind this week. However, there are two other active storms that Storm Team 8 and the National Hurricane Center are tracking, as well as the potential for more on the way.

Tropical Storm Gabrielle formed in the eastern Atlantic early Wednesday morning. Gabrielle will move northwest and remain a tropical storm for its lifespan. Gabrielle will not affect the United States.

Tropical Storm Fernand formed Tuesday and is currently in the western Gulf of Mexico moving west. The storm is expected to make landfall in Mexico Wednesday afternoon and dissipate over the Mountains.

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the coast of Africa later Wednesday. The wave has a medium chance of developing over the next five days as it moves across the Atlantic. Some models develop the tropical wave and some don’t. The Tracking the Tropics team will keep a close eye on this one.

The final area of possible development is sitting near Bermuda. Invest 92L has a medium chance of developing as well. However, the same front that will sweep Dorian out to sea Friday will keep this disturbance away from the United States.