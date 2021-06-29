Tracking the Tropics: 2 tropical waves emerge off coast of Africa as Danny dissipates

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The fourth named storm of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season was a short-lived tropical storm that dissipated less than12 hours after making landfall on the east coast of the United States.

Tropical Storm Danny formed Monday afternoon before making landfall along the South Carolina coast along 8 p.m. By 11 p.m., the National Hurricane Center had downgraded the system to a tropical depression.

The NHC issued its final advisory on Danny at 5 a.m., saying the depression had dissipated inland over Georgia. The remnants are expected to bring one to three inches of rain to parts of Georgia and Alabama through Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, NHC forecasters have started to monitor two tropical waves that have emerged off the coast of Africa and could potentially form in the coming days.

The first wave is about 850 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the tropical Atlantic. The NHC says some slow development is possible later this week and into this weekend as the system moves west.

The wave has been given a low 30 percent chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a medium 40 percent chance of formation through five days.

The second wave is about 800 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde islands and, according to the NHC, has become better organized in the past day. Forecasters say additional slow development is possible in the next several days as the system moves to the northwest.

The wave has been given a low 10 percent formation chance in the next 48 hours and a low 20 percent formation chance in the next five days.

The next storm that forms will be given the name Elsa.