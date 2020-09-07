Tracking the Tropics: 2 tropical depressions form in the Atlantic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two tropical depressions have formed in the Atlantic, one of them expected to become a tropical storm Monday. Neither storm is expected to impact the United States.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Depression 17 developed out in the central tropical Atlantic Sunday night. It is expected to intensify into Tropical Storm Paulette at some point on Labor Day.

Tropical Depression 18 formed Monday morning over the far eastern tropical Atlantic. It’s moving west at about 12 mph and expected to bring tropical storm conditions and heavy rainfall eventually to the Cabo Verde Islands. The storm is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Rene.

Tropical Depression 17 is currently moving west at 5 miles per hour, with maximum sustained winds at 35 miles per hour.





By late Monday and Tuesday, a turn toward the west-northwest is expected for TD 17, and that motion should continue into Wednesday.

