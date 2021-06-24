Tracking the Tropics: 2 areas in Atlantic being monitored for potential tropical development

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is keeping a close eye on two areas in the Atlantic Basin that could eventually develop into a tropical system.

The first disturbance being monitored is an area of low pressure in the Atlantic Ocean, about 100 miles east-southeast of Barbados. The area is producing some disorganized showers and thunderstorms but, according to an NHC outlook from Thursday morning, that storm activity is decreasing.

The disturbance only has low 10 percent development chances because forecasters say upper-level winds are increasing and will likely prevent any further development as it moves west-northwestward.

“This disturbance could produce increased shower activity and some gusty winds while moving across the Lesser Antilles over the next couple of days,” the NHC said.

The second area being monitored by the NHC has a higher chance of development. The “strong tropical wave” emerged off the coast of Africa Thursday morning.

According to the NHC, temperatures in the tropical Atlantic are still relatively cool and “only marginally conducive for development.” However, forecasters say a small tropical depression could form early next week as the disturbance moves west across the Atlantic.

As of Thursday morning, the NHC has given the tropical wave a low 20 percent chance of development in the next 48 hours and a medium 40 percent formation chance through the next five days.

Less than one month into the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, we have already crossed three names off the list: Ana, Bill and Claudette.

The next storm that forms will be given the name Danny.