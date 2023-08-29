TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s Gulf coast is bracing for a hit from Hurricane Idalia, which is expected to impact the area as a major Category 3 storm.
Idalia is forecast to rapidly strengthen on Tuesday as it approaches the Big Bend region of the state, according to the National Hurricane Center. It is expected to make landfall on Wednesday.
