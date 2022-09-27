TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ian is making its way closer to Florida – and the forecast track continues to wobble.

As the storm gets closer to landfall, we are getting into the real-time tracking phase of the storm. As Floridians know all too well, storms can change direction at the last minute. Mere miles of deviation can make the difference between 12 feet of storm surge in a given location, or no storm surge at all.

The Max Defender 8 weather team has developed a unique tool called the “Real-time Wobble Tracker.”

“This allows us to see minute by minute of the storm’s eye is deviating from the official forecast track from the National Hurricane Center,” WFLA Chief Meteorologist Jeff Berardelli explained. “That allows our weather team to immediately see if the storm is headed in a different direction and alert viewers to if they are in the clear or are in danger.”

We will make this tool available on TV frequently as well as on WFLA Now. This way our viewers can see it for themselves and track along with the Max Defender 8 weather team.

