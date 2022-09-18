TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Fiona is expected to reach hurricane strength Sunday as it continues its approach to Puerto Rico, the National Hurricane Center said.

According to the NHC’s 8 a.m. update, Fiona was 65 miles south-southeast from Ponce, Puerto Rico. The system had max sustained winds of 70 mph while moving west-northwest at 8 mph.

Fiona is expected to gain more strength Sunday and become a category 1 hurricane when it makes landfall in Puerto Rico. The NHC said Fiona could bring heavy rain and life-threatening mudslides to the island.

“Parts of Puerto Rico could pick up over 12 inches of rain before skirting the east coast of the Dominican Republic Monday,” meteorologist Eric Stone said. “Fiona will then turn to the north then northeast impacting Bermuda by the end of the work week.”

President Joe Biden declared an emergency crisis for the commonwealth, ordering federal assistance to be sent to help Puerto Rican authorities respond to the potential dangers.

A hurricane warning is in effect for:

Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra

The coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Caucedo to Cabo

Frances Viejo

A hurricane watch is in effect for:

U.S. Virgin Islands

North coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Frances Viejo

westward to Puerto Plata

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

U.S. Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands

North coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Frances Viejo

westward to Puerto Plata

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for: