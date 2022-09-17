TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Dominican Republic placed its southern coast under a hurricane watch Saturday morning ahead of Tropical Storm Fiona’s arrival.

The National Hurricane Center said Fiona’s track has gone further south, with the storm positioned around 145 miles of St. Croix as of the 8 a.m. update. The storm had max sustained winds of 60 mph and was moving west at 13 mph.

While the storm is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the Caribbean, Fiona is expected to turn north sooner rather than later.

“Fiona is much better organized and a little stronger this morning,” meteorologist Amanda Holly said. “Forecast models are in much better agreement that Fiona will turn to the north sooner and stay well to the east of Florida. We have higher confidence that this storm will likely have no impact here in Tampa Bay.”

For Puerto Rico, the island is expected to get around five to 10 inches of rain, with 16 inches possible for localities in the southern region.

The rains could cause flash and urban flooding and mudslides in both the eastern parts of the Dominican Republic and the southern and eastern regions of Puerto Rico, according to the NHC.

A hurricane watch is now in effect for:

Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra

South coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano westward to Cabo Caucedo

Cabo Caucedo

Puerto Plata

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

Saba and St. Eustatius

St. Maarten

Guadeloupe, St. Barthelemy, and St. Martin

Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra

U.S. Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands

North coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano westward to Puerto Plata

Cabo Caucedo

Puerto Plata

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for: