Tolls to be reinstated along Florida Turnpike, as Hurrican Dorian moves northward

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As Hurricane Dorian continues its path away from the state of Florida, tolls are being reinstated along Florida’s Turnpike.
Over the next three days, Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise will resume toll collections on roads that had previously suspended tolls in preparation for Hurricane Dorian.
Effective at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, September 5th, tolls on the following will be reinstated:
- Homestead Extension of Florida’s Turnpike (SR 821)
- I-95 Express Lanes
- I-595 Express Lanes
- I-75 Express Lanes
- Alligator Alley
Effective at 12:01 a.m. Friday, September 6th, toll collection will resume for the following:
- The Turnpike Mainline (State Road 91)
- Beachline Expressway (State Road 528)
- Sawgrass Expressway (State Road 869)
- State Road 417
- State Road 429
The Central Florida Expressway Authority also will resume toll collection at 12:01 a.m. Friday on the following roads:
- State Road 408
- State Road 414
- State Road 451
- State Road 538
- State Road 551
On Saturday, September 7th, at 12:01 a.m. tolls will resume collection for:
- First Coast Expressway (State Road 23)