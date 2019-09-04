Tolls to be reinstated along Florida Turnpike, as Hurrican Dorian moves northward

A Florida state trooper monitors vehicles lined up to purchase gasoline along the Florida Turnpike in Pompano Beach, Fla., in anticipation of the arrival of Tropical Storm Ernesto Monday, Aug. 28, 2006. A hurricane watch is in effect for south Florida. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As Hurricane Dorian continues its path away from the state of Florida, tolls are being reinstated along Florida’s Turnpike.

Over the next three days, Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise will resume toll collections on roads that had previously suspended tolls in preparation for Hurricane Dorian.

Effective at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, September 5th, tolls on the following will be reinstated:

Homestead Extension of Florida’s Turnpike (SR 821)

I-95 Express Lanes

I-595 Express Lanes

I-75 Express Lanes

Alligator Alley

Effective at 12:01 a.m. Friday, September 6th, toll collection will resume for the following:

The Turnpike Mainline (State Road 91)

Beachline Expressway (State Road 528)

Sawgrass Expressway (State Road 869)

State Road 417

State Road 429

The Central Florida Expressway Authority also will resume toll collection at 12:01 a.m. Friday on the following roads:

State Road 408

State Road 414

State Road 451

State Road 538

State Road 551

On Saturday, September 7th, at 12:01 a.m. tolls will resume collection for: