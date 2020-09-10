Thursday marks statistical peak of Atlantic hurricane season

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The statistical peak of hurricane season has arrived and the tropics are extremely active.

As of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on six disturbances in the Atlantic basin. Those include two tropical storms, two areas of low pressure and two tropical waves emerging off the coast of Africa.

Sept. 10 marks the statistical peak of the Atlantic hurricane season every year.

It’s been a busy hurricane season so far in the Atlantic with 17 named storms – including five hurricanes: Hanna, Isaias, Laura, Marco and Nana. The two tropical storms currently in the Atlantic – Paulette and Rene – could both reach hurricane strength eventually, the NHC says.

There are only four names left on the list this year – Sally, Teddy, Vicky and Wilfred.

Once those names run out, storms will start being named after the letters in the Greek alphabet. The last year we reached the Greek alphabet was in 2005.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: