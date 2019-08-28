Tampa Bay sandbag locations by county

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As Hurricane Dorian continues to track toward Florida, it is important to finalize your storm preparations. One way to be prepared is by grabbing sandbags to help protect your home.

Below is a list of the sandbag locations in Tampa Bay. These locations are broken down by county and then by city.

Highlands County

Sebring: 4344 George Blvd.

4344 George Blvd. Avon Park: Intersection of CR 17, Isabelle Lake Road and Old Bombing Range Road

Intersection of CR 17, Isabelle Lake Road and Old Bombing Range Road Lake Placid: Intersection of CR 621 and Highlands Lake Drive

Hillsborough County

Tampa: 4501 S. Himes Ave 1700 N. MacDill Ave. 2902 N. 32nd St. 14720 Ed Radice Drive

Plant City: 6140 Turkey Creek Road

6140 Turkey Creek Road Ruskin: 2401 19th Ave. NW

Manatee County

Bradenton: 5511 39th Street East

Pasco County

New Port Richey: 6132 Pine Hill Road 7223 Massachusetts Ave. 2951 Seven Springs Blvd.

Hudson: 14333 Hicks Road

14333 Hicks Road Land O’ Lakes: 3032 Collier Parkway

3032 Collier Parkway San Antonio: 30908 Warder Road

30908 Warder Road Wesley Chapel: 7727 Boyette Rd.

7727 Boyette Rd. Dade City: 38042 Pasco Avenue

38042 Pasco Avenue Zephyrhills: 6907 Dairy Rd.

Pinellas County

Pinellas Park: 6401 94th Ave N.

Polk County (Maximum of 10 sandbags per household)