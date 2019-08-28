Tampa Bay sandbag locations by county

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As Hurricane Dorian continues to track toward Florida, it is important to finalize your storm preparations. One way to be prepared is by grabbing sandbags to help protect your home.
Below is a list of the sandbag locations in Tampa Bay. These locations are broken down by county and then by city.
Highlands County
- Sebring: 4344 George Blvd.
- Avon Park: Intersection of CR 17, Isabelle Lake Road and Old Bombing Range Road
- Lake Placid: Intersection of CR 621 and Highlands Lake Drive
Hillsborough County
- Tampa:
- 4501 S. Himes Ave
- 1700 N. MacDill Ave.
- 2902 N. 32nd St.
- 14720 Ed Radice Drive
- Plant City: 6140 Turkey Creek Road
- Ruskin: 2401 19th Ave. NW
Manatee County
- Bradenton: 5511 39th Street East
Pasco County
- New Port Richey:
- 6132 Pine Hill Road
- 7223 Massachusetts Ave.
- 2951 Seven Springs Blvd.
- Hudson: 14333 Hicks Road
- Land O’ Lakes: 3032 Collier Parkway
- San Antonio: 30908 Warder Road
- Wesley Chapel: 7727 Boyette Rd.
- Dade City: 38042 Pasco Avenue
- Zephyrhills: 6907 Dairy Rd.
Pinellas County
- Pinellas Park: 6401 94th Ave N.
Polk County (Maximum of 10 sandbags per household)
- Mulberry: 900 NE 5th St., Contact info: (863) 519-4734
- Lakeland: 8970 N. Campbell Road, Contact info: (863) 815-6701
- Fort Meade: 1061 NE 9th St., Contact info: (863) 285-6588
- Frostproof: 350 County Road 630A, Contact info: (863) 635-7879
- Auburndale: 1701 Holt Road, Contact info: (863) 965-5524
- Dundee: 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Contact info: (863) 421-3367
- Haines City: 300 N 5th Street
- Winter Haven: 2269 7th St. SW