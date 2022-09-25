Note: This is a working list that will be updated as more closures and cancellations are announced.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Several school districts and universities in the Tampa Bay area have announced closures related to Tropical Storm Ian. This list will be updated as more locations announce closures as the storm approaches Florida.

School Closures

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County schools will close on Monday so the county can prepare to use the buildings as shelters ahead of Tropical Storm Ian. All schools will close Monday, Sept. 26 through Thursday, Sept. 29.

The City of Tampa is opening 16 ‘Out of School Camp’ sites on Monday and Tuesday to assist families who are impacted by school closures. You can find a full list of those sites here.

Pinellas County

Some Pinellas County schools will have early dismissal on Monday so the county can prepare to open them to the public as special needs shelters ahead of Tropical Storm Ian.

The following Pinellas County schools will release students at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26:

Palm Harbor University High School

Dunedin Highland Middle School

John Hopkins Middle School

All Pinellas County Schools will close on Tuesday, Sept. 27 and are tentatively scheduled to remain closed until Thursday, Sept. 29.

Manatee County

Manatee County schools are open as usual on Monday, Sept. 26.

Polk County

Polk County schools are open as usual on Monday, Sept. 26 and Tuesday, Sept. 27. On Sunday, the school district said after-school activities may be cancelled on Tuesday and schools will likely be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

Pasco County

Pasco County Schools will close on Tuesday, Sept. 27 and Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Colleges and Universities

University of South Florida

Classes at the University of South Florida are cancelled for most of this week. The university announced classes will be cancelled from Monday, Sept. 26 through Thursday, Sept. 27 to allow students to prepare for the storm or evacuate.

Saint Leo University

Saint Leo University is moving classes online for all Florida locations ahead of the storm. According to a release from the university, “In addition to the residential campus in Pasco County, FL, this includes Florida locations in Tampa, at MacDill Air Force Base, on the Spring Hill, Brooksville, and New Port Richey campuses of Pasco-Hernando State College”.