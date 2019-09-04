Tampa barber launching personal mission to help Bahamas after Dorian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Help is pouring in locally for people devastated in the Bahamas by Hurricane Dorian. That ranges from big companies to small businesses and individuals.

Maurice Rolle, the owner of Maurice’s Vintage Barbershop on Nebraska Avenue in Tampa, has started a supply drive. For him, it’s personal.

“I had a cousin that was stuck on the roof of the house,” he said.

His father is from Exuma and he has relatives still there.

“Just have to tear up. Oh my gosh. I had family members there who were unaccounted for and actually we just got in touch with them this morning,” Rolle said.

He tells us he’s helping because he feels helpless.

“Helpless and guilty,” he said. “Guilty because I’m here and they are there. I was just there just a couple months ago. So it’s just a lot. A lot of emotions.”

Not just for him, but for customer Maya Turnipseed too. She has relatives in the Bahamas as well.

“They’re safe, but everything is gone. No homes, just everything is just destroyed,” she said.

Everyone affected there needs help – all the help they can get.

“It’s just survival mode. They need water, they need bug spray, necessity items. They need things that we may take for granted here in the states that we don’t need right now. Those are the things that they need,” Maya said.

