TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The tropical wave that was being monitored off the coast of Africa has dissipated, but the National Hurricane Center is now keeping an eye on a system in the Gulf of Mexico that could be a rainmaker for parts of the coast.

According to the NHC, the system is an area of low pressure over the north-central Gulf that’s producing disorganized showers and storms.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the system was located offshore of the southern coast of Louisiana, according to the NHC. The system has low development chances, and the NHC says any potential development would happen slowly as it approaches the Texas coast this weekend.

Even if the system does not develop, NHC forecasters say it could bring heavy rainfall to parts of the Texas coast.

As of Friday afternoon, the NHC has given the system a low 10 percent chance of formation through the next 48 hours and the next five days.