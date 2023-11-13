TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is tracking a disturbance in the Atlantic that has a medium chance of development.
Meteorologists said a broad area of low pressure is likely to form over the southwestern Caribbean Sea in a few days.
A tropical depression could form late this week while the system drifts northeastward across the western and central portions of the Caribbean Sea, the NHC said.
The system has a 60 percent chance of development over the next seven days.
Watch Tracking the Tropics Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. CT.
Be prepared with the WFLA Hurricane-Ready Guide 2023 and stay ahead of tropical development with the Tracking the Tropics newsletter.