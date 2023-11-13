TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is tracking a disturbance in the Atlantic that has a medium chance of development.

Meteorologists said a broad area of low pressure is likely to form over the southwestern Caribbean Sea in a few days.

A tropical depression could form late this week while the system drifts northeastward across the western and central portions of the Caribbean Sea, the NHC said.

The system has a 60 percent chance of development over the next seven days.