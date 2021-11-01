Subtropical Storm Wanda could become a tropical storm this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The 21st named storm of the season could become a tropical storm on Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center said.

At 5 a.m. Monday, Subtropical Storm Wanda had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and was about 970 miles west of the Azores, moving southeast at 7 mph.

Wanda is expected to turn to the northeast late Monday before turning north on Tuesday.

“Little change in strength is forecast during the next few days. However, Wanda may become a tropical storm on Tuesday,” the hurricane center said.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

The NHC is also monitoring a broad area of low pressure that’s producing disorganized shower activity about several hundred miles off the Cabo Verde Islands. The system has a low 10% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm over the next five days.