LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Subtropical Storm Rebekah forms in north Atlantic

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Subtropical Storm Rebehak has formed over the northern Atlantic Ocean. It poses no threat to the United States.

Rebekah became the 17th named storm of 2019 on Wednesday afternoon. The National Hurricane Center announced the development in a 5 p.m. advisory.

Rebekah is far north in the Atlantic, about 745 miles west of the Azores. The system has 45 mph maximum sustained winds.

The NHC anticipates little change in strength and says gradual weakening is expected in the coming days. Rebekah is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone on Friday.

LATEST NEWS FROM STORM TEAM 8:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar