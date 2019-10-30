Subtropical Storm Rebekah forms in north Atlantic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Subtropical Storm Rebehak has formed over the northern Atlantic Ocean. It poses no threat to the United States.

Rebekah became the 17th named storm of 2019 on Wednesday afternoon. The National Hurricane Center announced the development in a 5 p.m. advisory.

Rebekah is far north in the Atlantic, about 745 miles west of the Azores. The system has 45 mph maximum sustained winds.

The NHC anticipates little change in strength and says gradual weakening is expected in the coming days. Rebekah is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone on Friday.

