Subtropical Storm Melissa forms southeast of New England

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The area of low pressure centered southeast of New England has become better organized. The National Hurricane Center named Subtropical Storm Melissa Friday morning.

Melissa has sustained winds of 65 mph and is moving south-southwest slowly at 3 mph.

This will bring nor-easter conditions that will continue to be felt along the northeastern coastline. This includes strong winds and periods of rain.

The biggest threat will be large swells and dangerous beach conditions which will last into the weekend.

Otherwise, Melissa will begin to weaken Friday night and head out to sea through early next week.

Melissa is considered a “subtropical” storm. A subtropical storm has both characteristics as a tropical storm and an extratropical cyclone. Melissa is maintaining strength from both the warm waters beneath the storm as well as from the difference in air temperatures surrounding the storm.

There is cold and warm air near the storm, similar to an area of low pressure over land with a cold front and a warm front attached to it.

