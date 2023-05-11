TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A storm system that formed off the northeastern U.S. coast in January was determined to be the first cyclone of the 2023 Atlantic season.

In a release Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said experts determined the area of low pressure, which formed in mid-January, was actually a subtropical storm.

Hurricane experts posthumously designated the system as “AL012023.”

Satellite image of the subtropical storm on Jan. 16, 2023. (NASA Worldview)

“A subtropical storm typically has a large, cloud free center of circulation, with very heavy thunderstorm activity in a band removed at least 100 miles from the center,” according to the National Weather Service. “The difference between a subtropical storm and a tropical storm is not that important as far as the winds they can generate, but tropical storms generate more rain.”

Since the January storm is considered the first of the season, the next tropical depression that forms will be designated as “tropical depression 2.” If it strengthens into a tropical storm, it will be named Arlene.

Hurricane season officially begins June 1.