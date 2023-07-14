TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Subtropical Storm Don formed in the northern Atlantic early Friday.

The storm is located between Bermuda and the Azores and is moving at 6 mph.

The NHC said the storm is “subtropical” because an upper-level trough has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

Forecasters said the storm had a well-defined center of circulation early Friday.

Don is forecast to turn eastward on Sunday and then southeastward early next week.

The NHC said Don is likely at its peak intensity already.

Max Defender 8 meteorologist Leigh Spann said the storm will have no impacts to land.