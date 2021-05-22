Subtropical Storm Ana forms in the Atlantic, 1st named storm of season

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Ten days before the start of hurricane season, Subtropical Storm Ana formed in the Atlantic Ocean near Bermuda, becoming the first named storm of the year.

At 4 p.m. Saturday, Ana was about 205 miles northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. It’s moving northeast at 5 mph, according to the NHC’s last advisory.

“The storm is moving toward the northeast near 5 mph. A faster motion toward the northeast is expected tonight through Monday,” the advisory said.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.