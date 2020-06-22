Subtropical Depression Four forms well off coast of Nantucket, no threat to Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — We could soon see the fourth named storm of this year’s Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Subtropical Depression Four formed well off the United States coast on Monday evening. It will not threaten Florida as it is forecast to continue moving northeast, away from land, the National Hurricane Center says.

The depression is about 310 miles southeast of Nantucket with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It’s moving northeast at about 9 mph, and is expected to continue moving in that direction through the night.

The NHC says some slight strengthening is possible Monday night and early Tuesday. The depression could briefly become a subtropical storm.

“It’s getting better organized and could possibly sneak its way into named storm territory,” Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Ian Oliver said. “But it’s not a bother regardless as it heads toward the chilly waters of the North Atlantic.”

If it does reach subtropical storm strength, it would be the fourth named storm of 2020 and would be given the name Dolly.

