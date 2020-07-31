State of Florida issues state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Isaias’ landfall

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a pre-landfall emergency for the State of Florida urging Floridians to prepare as Hurricane Isaias approaches the state’s east coast.

The counties affected by this state of emergency include:

Brevard

Broward

Clay

Duval

Flagler

Indian River

Martin

Miami-Dade

Monroe

Nassau

Okeechobee

Orange

Osceola

Palm Beach

Putnam

Seminole

St. John’s

St. Lucie

Volusia

At this time no Tampa Bay area counties have been affected the state of emergency.