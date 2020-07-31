State of Florida issues state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Isaias’ landfall

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a pre-landfall emergency for the State of Florida urging Floridians to prepare as Hurricane Isaias approaches the state’s east coast.

The counties affected by this state of emergency include:

  • Brevard
  • Broward
  • Clay
  • Duval
  • Flagler
  • Indian River
  • Martin
  • Miami-Dade
  • Monroe
  • Nassau
  • Okeechobee
  • Orange
  • Osceola
  • Palm Beach
  • Putnam
  • Seminole
  • St. John’s
  • St. Lucie
  • Volusia

At this time no Tampa Bay area counties have been affected the state of emergency.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

