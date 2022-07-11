TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An area of low pressure may develop along a stalled cold front in the northern Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center says there’s a 30% chance of become a tropical depression or storm three to five days from now.

Even if it doesn’t fully develop tropical characteristics, it will bring enhanced rain chances and the potential for isolated flooding along the northern Gulf Coast.

The system should not bring direct impacts to the Tampa Bay area, but extra moisture will help bring extra showers to the forecast starting Thursday.