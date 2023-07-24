TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance in the Atlantic that could develop this week.

A weak area of low pressure continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms about 650 miles east of the Windward Islands, the NHC said. The system could bring heavy rainfall to the Windward Islands early this week.

Forecasters said some “slow” development remains possible over the next few days for the system as it moves westward across the tropical Atlantic and eastern Caribbean Sea.

However, by the middle of the week, environmental conditions will become unfavorable for development.

The system has a 20% chance of developing over the next two days.