TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is continuing to track a disturbance in the southwest Caribbean, according to its latest advisory.

As of 8 a.m., Invest 95L was said to have enough of a chance to become a tropical depression, albeit a short-lived one.

However, it will move over Nicaragua early Tuesday, bringing heavy rains to Central America.

The system has a formation chance of 60 percent over the next two days.

Hurricane Tammy

Meanwhile, Hurricane Tammy continues to churn toward the north at about 10 mph at about 230 miles north-northwest of Anguilla.

The hurricane has maximum sustained winds of 80 mph and has a chance of strengthening a bit more over the next few days. However, where it can end up is still uncertain.

“The long-range forecast track for Hurricane Tammy remains uncertain,” Max Defender 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann said. “Some models keep it going north into the central Atlantic, and some models bend it back west near Bermuda. Despite which direction it heads, it will likely weaken quickly and dissipate.”