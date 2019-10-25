Tropical cyclone will form in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Hurricane Center will initiate advisories on Tropical Depression Seventeen at 11 am. The system has become better organized overnight.

The depression will be short lived, however. It will merge with a cold front later today which will prevent any further organization. The tropical moisture will spread out over the northern Gulf Coast states.

There is a low risk for isolated tornadoes and strong storms in lower Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana today as the storm and cold front nears the shore.

“Regardless of development, gale-force winds are expected behind the cold front over the western Gulf of Mexico today and Saturday,” the NHC said.

