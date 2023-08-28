TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Storm surge caused by what will likely be Hurricane Idalia will be made worse by higher-than-normal tides due to Wednesday’s Super Moon.

Areas north of Tampa Bay are expected to see 6 to 12 feet of storm surge, according to the National Hurricane Center. Areas around Tampa Bay and south could see between 3 and 9 feet of storm surge.

Wednesday’s high tide times across the Tampa Bay area:

Location High Tide High Tide Venice 1:29 a.m. 11:52 a.m. Sarasota Bay 1:53 a.m. 12:16 p.m. St. Pete Pier 3:31 a.m. 1:54 p.m. Clearwater Beach 12:50 a.m. 12:01 p.m. Tarpon Springs 1:22 a.m. 12:33 p.m. New Port Richey 1:40 a.m. 12:51 p.m. Kings Bay, Crystal River 5:04 a.m. 4:44 p.m.

Watch WFLA Now’s 24/7 coverage to stay up-to-date on Idalia. Get the latest on closings and weather conditions in your area on our Tracking the Tropics page.