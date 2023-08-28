TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Storm surge caused by what will likely be Hurricane Idalia will be made worse by higher-than-normal tides due to Wednesday’s Super Moon.
Areas north of Tampa Bay are expected to see 6 to 12 feet of storm surge, according to the National Hurricane Center. Areas around Tampa Bay and south could see between 3 and 9 feet of storm surge.
Wednesday’s high tide times across the Tampa Bay area:
|Location
|High Tide
|High Tide
|Venice
|1:29 a.m.
|11:52 a.m.
|Sarasota Bay
|1:53 a.m.
|12:16 p.m.
|St. Pete Pier
|3:31 a.m.
|1:54 p.m.
|Clearwater Beach
|12:50 a.m.
|12:01 p.m.
|Tarpon Springs
|1:22 a.m.
|12:33 p.m.
|New Port Richey
|1:40 a.m.
|12:51 p.m.
|Kings Bay, Crystal River
|5:04 a.m.
|4:44 p.m.
