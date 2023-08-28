TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Storm surge caused by what will likely be Hurricane Idalia will be made worse by higher-than-normal tides due to Wednesday’s Super Moon.

Areas north of Tampa Bay are expected to see 6 to 12 feet of storm surge, according to the National Hurricane Center. Areas around Tampa Bay and south could see between 3 and 9 feet of storm surge.

Wednesday’s high tide times across the Tampa Bay area:

LocationHigh TideHigh Tide
Venice1:29 a.m.11:52 a.m.
Sarasota Bay1:53 a.m.12:16 p.m.
St. Pete Pier3:31 a.m.1:54 p.m.
Clearwater Beach12:50 a.m.12:01 p.m.
Tarpon Springs1:22 a.m.12:33 p.m.
New Port Richey1:40 a.m.12:51 p.m.
Kings Bay, Crystal River5:04 a.m.4:44 p.m.

