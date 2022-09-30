TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As thousands of pictures and videos flood the internet depicting the devastation brought by Hurricane Ian to communities across southwest and central Florida, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) began providing a new, interactive look from above with its Hurricane IAN Aerial Imagery Response map.

The interactive map, assembled by the NOAA Remote Sensing Division, can be used to view aerial images of some of the hardest hit communities in southwest Florida.

NOAA says the map is made up of a series of individual images which are combined into a larger mosaic and and used by emergency crews to identify navigation hazards, assess marine debris, and aid in search and rescue efforts.

The public is also welcome to interact with the online map to explore affected areas and monitor damage to their homes and/or communities.

As of Friday afternoon, the NOAA had mapped communities in Punta Gorda, Sanibel island, and along the Caloosahatchee River.

NOAA also provided a list of ground imagery maps from past storms including Hurricanes Ida, Michael, and others dating back to 2013.

