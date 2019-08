HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sebring Airport will be closing as Hurricane Dorian makes its way toward the Florida southeastern coast.

According to the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners, the airport will be closed starting Sunday at 5 p.m. and will be closed until Wednesday at 7:30 a.m.

For more information on the closure, please visit the Sebring Airport’s website.