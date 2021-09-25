Sam expected to become major hurricane; Teresa dwindling

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters expect Hurricane Sam to intensify into a major storm on Saturday.

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect for the storm, located about 1,150 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands in the Caribbean Sea. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Sam has maximum sustained winds of 110 mph.

That makes it a Category 2 system. It is expected to become a Category 3 storm later Saturday. It could have Category 4 strength by Sunday.

Meanwhile, subtropical storm Teresa is weakening in the Atlantic Ocean and is projected to dissipate on Sunday.

