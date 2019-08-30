Report: Too many people are behaving badly during a hurricane

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new survey from Porch, a customers and contractor website, says that many people are behaving badly before, during and after hurricanes.

Before putting together the report, a survey was taken by people who had experienced a hurricane in the last 20 years, asking about their experiences during their most recent storm.

There were more than 1,000 respondents— a combination of baby boomers, generation X, millennials and beyond.

According to the survey, more than one in 10 people witness fights over gasoline or water during hurricane preparations.

The survey also pointed out that one in six people were at a hurricane party during the last season instead of taking precautionary measures and preparing hurricane kits.

One in 10 Americans went to a hurricane party during a major hurricane, and about one in three respondents got drunk one or more days after a hurricane hit.

One in five people taking the self-reported survey refused to evacuate during a mandatory evacuation.

“It is recommended that residents return to their homes only once instructed by government officials and those who stayed behind to keep indoors until instructed otherwise,” the survey said. “It’s equally as important that those affected by severe weather use personal electronics for emergencies only to conserve battery life, report hazards (included downed power lines), and to watch for roads or bridges that may have been weakened. “