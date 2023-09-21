TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As part of the Southeast Coast braces for a potential tropical cyclone, WFLA.com and the Max Defender 8 team have activated their advanced Wobble Tracker tool to help predict the storm’s latest trajectory.

Even the slightest wobble could bring “the potential for life-threatening storm surge” to unsuspecting communities across the impact area.

How to use the Wobble Tracker

The Wobble Tracker consists of two colored lines; The blue line represents Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen’s past track, while the red line represents the forecasted track, according to the National Hurricane Center. Pay close attention to the storm’s center on the satellite to determine if there is any wobble.

A wobble occurs when the center of the storm moves off of the colored lines. The cyclone symbol on the map merely represents the storm’s current intensity.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen

As of 11 a.m. ET, the National Hurricane Center forecasted a non-tropical low-pressure system to form off the east coast of Florida’s peninsula sometime within the next day or so.

