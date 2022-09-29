TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Publix charities is donating a million dollars in support of relief for Hurricane Ian, it was announced Thursday.

In addition to the donation from the company, those shopping at Publix will be able to donate any amount at the register starting Friday.

Relief efforts and 100% of the funds will support nonprofits, including the American Red Cross and United Way in efforts affected by the storm.

“I’m proud of our more than 230,000 associates who are working hard to take care of our customers, our communities and each other every day and especially in times of need,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “We’re grateful to Publix Charities for their generous donation to help the people who have been affected by Hurricane Ian.”