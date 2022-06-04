TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Potential Tropical Cyclone One continues to bring heavy rains to much of south Florida Saturday morning as it moves across the state.

The National Hurricane Center said that at 5 a.m., the system was around 100 miles southwest of Fort Myers and and around 65 miles north of the Dry Tortugas. Potential Cyclone One had max sustained winds of 40 miles per hour and was moving northeast at 18 miles per four.

The system is expected to become a tropical storm off of Florida’s east coast by Saturday night.

A Tropical Storm Warning is still in effect for much of South Florida and parts of the Caribbean, including:

Florida Keys including the Dry Tortugas

Florida Bay

West coast of Florida south of the Middle of Longboat Key to Card

Sound Bridge

Sound Bridge East coast of Florida south of the Volusia/Brevard County Line to

Card Sound Bridge

Card Sound Bridge Lake Okeechobee

Cuban provinces of Pinar del Rio, Artemisa, La Habana, and

Mayabeque

Mayabeque Northwestern Bahamas

A Tropical Storm watch was also in effect in the Cuban provinces of Matanzas and the Isle of Youth.

PTC One is expected to move over central or south Florida Saturday and then north of the Bahamas Saturday night, according to the NHC.

As it makes its way across the Sunshine State, PTC One is expected to bring heavy rain through parts of South Florida, the Florida Keys, and the northwest Bahamas.

The NHC said South Florida could see six to 10 inches of rain while the Keys may see four to eight inches of rain, which could cause flash and urban flooding.

The center also said tropical storm conditions could still be seen in the warning areas and a few tornadoes were possible for the southern part of the Florida Peninsula and the Upper Keys into Saturday afternoon.