Power crews staging in Tampa Bay area now headed to coastal Carolinas

DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) – Power crews that have been on standby in the Tampa Bay area are now moving up the coast to follow Hurricane Dorian.



The crews deployed from the midwest and arrived in Davenport Saturday night. They spent the week in standby mode, waiting to help with any power outages.

Once they found out they were not needed along the east coast of Florida, they packed up and headed for Wilmington, North Carolina on Wednesday.



A total of 350 vehicles – including tree trimmers, bucket trucks and support crews – left from Davenport along with other crews that were staged around Florida.



Hurricane Dorian has been unpredictable and slow-moving and, according to a Duke Energy Spokesperson, it has been tough to juggle hundreds of crews.

“The logistics alone to organize, in our case, over 1,200 manpower from the midwest, has been monumental. To make sure everyone is taken care of and fed, and certainly ready when the storm would come,” said Sally Thelen with Duke Energy.