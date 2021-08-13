Potential Tropical Cyclone 7 now on the map in Atlantic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven is now in the Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center reports.

“It will slowly strengthen as it takes a path similar to Fred through the middle of next week. It would get the name Grace,” said Storm Team 8 meteorologist Leigh Spann.

According to the 11 a.m. advisory from the NHC, tropical storm conditions are “possible” in portions of the Leeward Island late Saturday and through Sunday.

The risk of tropical storm conditions will spread west to the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Sunday, through the night.