Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 expected to become tropical storm, could impact Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine formed in the Atlantic on Tuesday and is forecast to become a tropical storm that could impact Florida.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine is an area of low pressure we’ve been watching for several days now. The National Hurricane Center started issuing advisories for it Tuesday morning.

According to the NHC, the system is expected to strengthen and become a tropical storm later Tuesday or Wednesday. The next named storm will be Isaias.

The forecast track put out by the NHC on Tuesday shows the system could eventually impact Florida.

“Yes, a track graphic like this can be an eyebrow-raiser but this is a storm that hasn’t even formed yet,” Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Ian Oliver said. “There is a ton of long term uncertainty regarding not only the eventual track – but also how much it will intensify, or even hold itself together.”

As of 11 a.m., the system is about 585 miles east-southeast of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

A tropical storm warning has been issued in Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, Guadeloupe, Martinique, St. Martin, Saba, St. Eustatius and St. Maartin.

