TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane said potential Tropical Cyclone 16 is strengthening off Florida’s coast Friday.

The storm is forecast to become a tropical storm before it reaches the North Carolina coast Friday night. It currently has maximum sustained winds near 50 mph, with higher gusts.

Forecasters believe the system will continue to strengthen over the next day or so.

The system is expected to move across eastern North Carolina, southeastern Virginia and the Delmarva Peninsula on Saturday and Sunday.

“Regardless of whether it becomes a tropical storm, the system is expected to bring tropical-storm conditions to portions of the southeast and mid-Atlantic coasts,” the NHC said.

The system has a 70 percent chance of developing over the next two days.

(NHC)

The following watches and warnings are in effect:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Duck North Carolina to Chincoteague Virginia

Chesapeake Bay south of Windmill Point

Neuse and Pamlico Rivers

Portions of Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Cape Fear North Carolina to Fenwick Island Delaware

Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds

Tidal Potomac south of Cobb Island

Chesapeake Bay south of North Beach

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Surf City to Duck North Carolina

Chesapeake Bay north of Windmill Point to Smith Point

Tidal Potomac south of Colonial Beach

Remainder of Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

In the Tampa Bay area, it will feel a lot cooler due to the system. It will bring in drier air and lower our rain chances through the weekend.

The NHC is also watching a disturbance with an 80 percent chance of formation.

The system is located about 500 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands and is beginning to show signs of organization.

A tropical depression is likely to form this weekend or early next week while the system moves westward at 10 to 15 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.