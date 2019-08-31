Polk County residents concerned about potential Dorian rainfall

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County emergency management officials say the entire county is already saturated after recent rainfall. Now, many across the county are bracing for already high water levels to get worse as Hurricane Dorian barrels toward Florida.

Homes along Crooked Lake, south of Lake Wales, have been dealing with rising water since Aug. 2, according to neighbors.

“We can’t take it,” said Quinton Whitmire.

Whitmire’s home sits on the lake. His dock is underwater.

8 On Your Side spoke with Whitmire’s wife on Saturday.

“Just worried about flooding more than anything,” said Sandy Whitmire.

While many across the Tampa Bay area are breathing a sigh of relief with Dorian’s turn, the Whitmire’s say they’re not out of the woods yet.

Their backyard sits next to Crooked Lake. But right now, the couple is more concerned about potential flooding in the front area of their home.

“I never would have dreamed that we would flood from the road into the house, it’s always the lakeside,” said Whitmire.

The couple has put their patio furniture inside. They have sandbags ready to go for the perimeter of their home.

They are hunkering down and waiting for this storm to pass.

Meantime, emergency officials are warning residents to stay on alert until further notice.