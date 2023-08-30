PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An evacuation order for Pinellas County has been lifted.

Officials lifted the order at 5 p.m. Wednesday, meaning residents who were told to evacuate could begin to return home.

Residents returning home should use caution and never drive through a flooded roadway.

Many of Pinellas County’s facilities will also reopen Thursday, but residents should call with any questions about service that’s not listed below:

County parks will be closed to start the day, but will reopen as they’re cleaned up. Parks administrative offices will be open.

Solid Waste will resume normal operations at 6 a.m.

Human Services offices will be open.

Contractor Licensing Department will be open.

Utilities (except for walk-in payment center) will be open.

Animal Services will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport terminal building will reopen its doors Wednesday at 3 p.m. Flights on Wednesday were previously canceled in preparation for the storm.

The airport said it plans to resume normal flight activity on Thursday.