PICTURES: Clearwater Coast Guard crew assess catastrophic Bahamas damage

Tracking the Tropics

TAMPA (WFLA) — United States Coast Guard Air Station helicopter crews from Clearwater were deployed to Andros Island in the Bahamas Tuesday on a search and rescue mission.

The Coast Guard released five images from the MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew’s journey.

  Coast Guard responds to Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas
As Hurricane Dorian pummels its way through the Bahamas, the U.S. Coast Guard is supporting the Bahamian National Emergency Management Agency and the Royal Bahamian Defense Force in search and rescue efforts.

