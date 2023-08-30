TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Idalia is projected to reach landfall on Florida’s Big Bend as a Category 4 mid-Wednesday.
Although it hasn’t reached land as of this report, Tampa Bay is already feeling its effects.
Water on verge of entering residence in Pinellas County
A road along Riverview Boulevard in Bradenton floods ahead of Hurricane Idalia
Water has begun to go over the sea wall in areas along the Intracoastal in Treasure Island
Minor flooding is happening along Gulf Boulevard in Treasure Island
Boards go up across Pinellas County ahead of the hurricane
Edge of road floods in Pinellas County
Storm clouds rolling in on Clearwater Beach
Roads flood in Crystal River on Tuesday as hurricane approaches Florida
Storm rolls in in Hillsborough County
Residents line home with sandbags in Hernando County
Traffic congestion on highway ahead of Hurricane Idalia
Tampa Riverwalk floods
Storm clouds roll in in Feathersound
Roads on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa flood
Storm Clouds in Indian Rocks Beach
Tides rise on Anna Maria Island
