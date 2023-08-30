TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Idalia is projected to reach landfall on Florida’s Big Bend as a Category 4 mid-Wednesday.

Although it hasn’t reached land as of this report, Tampa Bay is already feeling its effects.

Water on verge of entering residence in Pinellas County

WFLA

A road along Riverview Boulevard in Bradenton floods ahead of Hurricane Idalia

Bradenton Police Department

Water has begun to go over the sea wall in areas along the Intracoastal in Treasure Island

Treasure Island Police Department

Minor flooding is happening along Gulf Boulevard in Treasure Island

Treasure Island Police Department

Boards go up across Pinellas County ahead of the hurricane Edge of road floods in Pinellas County Storm clouds rolling in on Clearwater Beach Roads flood in Crystal River on Tuesday as hurricane approaches Florida

Storm rolls in in Hillsborough County

Residents line home with sandbags in Hernando County

Traffic congestion on highway ahead of Hurricane Idalia

Tampa Riverwalk floods

Storm clouds roll in in Feathersound

Roads on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa flood

Storm Clouds in Indian Rocks Beach

Tides rise on Anna Maria Island

Watch WFLA Now’s 24/7 coverage to stay up-to-date on Idalia. Get the latest on closings and weather conditions in your area on our Tracking the Tropics page.