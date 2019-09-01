Orlando International Airport to stay open ahead of Dorian

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – Orlando International Airport has decided to keep operations running on Monday.

The airport decided to change there plan on Saturday, which originally had them halting commercial flight operations Monday starting at 2 a.m.

Officials said they will continue to monitor Hurricane Dorian and other activity in the tropics and provide additional updates as needed.

Officials are still telling passengers to check with airlines for updates regarding specific flights.

The Daytona Beach International Airport will close at midnight on Sunday. Passengers should check with individual airlines for any changes on Sunday.

Orlando Melbourne International Airport has pushed back closing until 6 p.m. on Monday. All airline, rental car and parking operations will be suspended until Hurricane Dorian has passed.

Orlando Sanford International Airport will close Sunday, at 11:59 p.m .due to Hurricane Dorian.

To find the operating status of other major airports, visit Fly.faa.gov.