‘One of the worst experiences’: Bahamian native discusses the impact of Hurricane Dorian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Emergency relief efforts are underway after Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas.

Bahamian native, Camille Anderson, told 8 On Your Side, she was visiting Tampa and lost communication with her family during the deadly hurricane.

“I lost communication with my sister on Sunday and I lost communication with my parents Monday night. It was truly heart wrenching and I had so much anxiety just waiting to hear from them,” Anderson said.

She was able to keep track of Dorian’s damage through videos and pictures sent to her from a friend in Freeport.

“After seeing all the pictures and video, I became concerned. Hurricane Dorian has been one of the worst experiences. I don’t remember anything like this ever happening in the history of the Bahamas,” she said.

After days of lost communication, Anderson was able to make contact with her family and confirms that they were able to weather the hurricane. She tells 8 On Your Side her family’s home only received minor damage.

Now, Anderson is calling on the Tampa Bay community and asking them to donate to the rescue, relief and recovery efforts in the Bahamas.

“We would really appreciate it,” she said.