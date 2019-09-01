Ominous Bahamas beach video shows Dorian’s arrival

BAHAMAS (WFLA) — Ominous cell phone video taken from an island in the Atlantic shows Hurricane Dorian’s arrival in the Bahamas.

The video was shared on Facebook by Visit Green Turtle Cay, a tourism company for the island in the Bahamas.

The latest update by the National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Dorian has reached maximum winds near 175 mph with gusts over 200 mph. The storm is reaching the Abaco Islands, and residents are urged to take immediate shelter.

The Abaco Islands are less than 40 miles from Green Turtle Cay.

