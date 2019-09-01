Breaking News
LIVE COVERAGE: Latest on Hurricane Dorian
Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

Ominous Bahamas beach video shows Dorian’s arrival

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAHAMAS (WFLA) — Ominous cell phone video taken from an island in the Atlantic shows Hurricane Dorian’s arrival in the Bahamas.

The video was shared on Facebook by Visit Green Turtle Cay, a tourism company for the island in the Bahamas.

Green Turtle Cay

The latest update by the National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Dorian has reached maximum winds near 175 mph with gusts over 200 mph. The storm is reaching the Abaco Islands, and residents are urged to take immediate shelter.

The Abaco Islands are less than 40 miles from Green Turtle Cay.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss