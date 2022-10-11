TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A tropical disturbance is becoming more organized as it moves over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and has a medium chance of becoming a tropical depression sometime in the next two days, the National Hurricane Center said.

According to the NHC, a trough of low pressure is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms over the Bay of Campeche and adjacent areas. It’s odds of developing into a depression went from 20% to 40% on Tuesday.

The system has a somewhat conducive environment for developing, and a depression could form as it meanders over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, but upper level winds will likely hinder any additional development, the NHC said.

Regardless of development, the storm is expected to dump heavy amounts of rain on portions of southern Mexico.

The hurricane season runs through Nov. 30. The next named storm of the 2022 season will be Karl.