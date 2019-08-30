1  of  2
Breaking News
Body recovered from Tampa Bay after SUV goes off Howard Frankland Bridge Tracking the Tropics: Latest updates on Hurricane Dorian
Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

NOAA Hurricane Hunters analyze Dorian

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:
r-noaa-1-web_bkg_tex_laye_229511

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A team of pilots, scientists and meteorologists are flying to study Hurricane Dorian early Friday morning. They are part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Hurricane Hunter team.

The flight is scheduled to leave from Lakeland Linder International Airport in Polk County at 1:30 in the morning after a safety briefing.

The crew will be flying on G-IV Gulfstream Jet nicknamed “Gonzo” and will fly over and around the storm.

Eight on Your Side’s Chip Osowski and photojournalist Jamie Cook will be accompanying the team and will file reports on the flight after it lands Friday morning.

This is my third Hurricane Hunter trip. In 2005 I flew with the crew into Hurricane Wilma and then in 2017 over Hurricane Irma.

The crews use the equipment on board to analyze the hurricane and also use GPS devices called ‘dropsondes’ to gather data.

The devices record information such as air temperature and pressure, wind speed and direction and humidity. Those are key elements in determining the storm’s strength and hopefully narrow down its track.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss