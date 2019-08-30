NOAA Hurricane Hunters analyze Dorian

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A team of pilots, scientists and meteorologists are flying to study Hurricane Dorian early Friday morning. They are part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Hurricane Hunter team.

The flight is scheduled to leave from Lakeland Linder International Airport in Polk County at 1:30 in the morning after a safety briefing.

The crew will be flying on G-IV Gulfstream Jet nicknamed “Gonzo” and will fly over and around the storm.

Eight on Your Side’s Chip Osowski and photojournalist Jamie Cook will be accompanying the team and will file reports on the flight after it lands Friday morning.

This is my third Hurricane Hunter trip. In 2005 I flew with the crew into Hurricane Wilma and then in 2017 over Hurricane Irma.

The crews use the equipment on board to analyze the hurricane and also use GPS devices called ‘dropsondes’ to gather data.

The devices record information such as air temperature and pressure, wind speed and direction and humidity. Those are key elements in determining the storm’s strength and hopefully narrow down its track.