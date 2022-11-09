TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A real-time tool that helped track Hurricane Ian’s path toward Florida, and then its second landfall in the Carolinas, will now monitor Tropical Storm Nicole as it strengthens and moves toward the United States.

Nicole is still at tropical storm strength as of Wednesday morning, but the storm is expected to become a hurricane soon. The storm is expected to pass the Bahamas on Wednesday afternoon before moving toward Florida and making landfall Wednesday night.

As Nicole moves closer to the Sunshine State, WFLA’s Max Defender 8 weather team will be tracking its every move with our real-time wobble tracker.

“WFLA’s exclusive Wobble Tracker allows our weather team to track minute by minute wobbles, or deviations, from Nicole’s forecast track,” Chief Meteorologist Jeff Berardelli said. “This allows us to identify in real-time if the storm is starting to make a turn in a different direction and alert viewers as to how that change in motion will impact them.”

The wobble tracker will monitor Nicole as it approaches Florida, and will then continue to track its path as it moves inland and starts impacting other parts of the area, including Tampa Bay.

“This [tracker] will be very helpful when the storm makes landfall along Florida’s east coast and when the storm moves over the Tampa Bay area Thursday morning and afternoon,” Berardelli said. “A deviation of a few miles can make a distinct difference in the impacts our viewers experience.”

Tracking Nicole

